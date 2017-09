July 22 (Reuters) - Power Price SA :

* Changes business strategy; as SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) will seek to buy a company operating in new technology or life science sector

* Plans to raise capital of 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million) from institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7705 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)