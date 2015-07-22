FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Curro says Advtech not to refer Curro's offer to shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd

* Update on events leading to the Advtech offer and further cautionary announcement

* Advtech’s board has now informed Curro and market that it does not wish to refer matter to its shareholders for consideration and has withdrawn Advtech cautionary

* Offer acceptable to major Advtech shareholders is r13 per advtech share

* This represents a 42% premium to 30 day volume weighted average price of advtech at 28 april 2015, date prior to submission of curro’s initial expression of interest to advtech

* Will not withdraw its existing cautionary announcement for time being, given seriousness of matter and potential impact on shareholders

* Curro has been in discussions with ceo of advtech since early april 2015

* Proposed offer by Curro is based on a share swap with Curro valued at r33.65 per share, resulting in a swap ratio of about 2.59 advtech shares for every 1 curro share

* Proposed offer also includes a 50 pct cash underpin for Advtech shareholders who do not wish to accept Curro shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

