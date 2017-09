July 22 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* H1 group sales totaled 547.8 million euros ($597.1 million), an increase of 7.5 pct from 509.6 million euros a year ago

* Q2 sales 300.7 million euros versus 274.4 euros million year ago (up 9.6 pct)

