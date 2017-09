July 22 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies Sa :

* Announces CE mark for its novel near-infrared platform for endomicroscopic navigation during minimally invasive surgery

* Says clearance also covers use of Cellvizio 800 in gastroenterology, pulmonary and urinary indications Source text: bit.ly/1OxDXZD

