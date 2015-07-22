FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Icade H1 group net current cash flow rises to 143.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Icade H1 group net current cash flow rises to 143.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Says H1 group net current cash flow reached 143.8 million euros ($156.50 million) or 1.95 euro per share, up 4.3 percent

* Reports H1 EPRA earnings from property investment at 128.1 million euros (1.74 euro per share), up 6.2 percent

* 2015 EPRA earnings from property investment are expected to remain stable or grow slightly

* 2015 group net current cash flow per share is expected to be between 4 euros and 4.10 euros Source text: bit.ly/1Jfuhm9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.