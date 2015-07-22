BRIEF-Icade H1 group net current cash flow rises to 143.8 mln euros

July 22 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Says H1 group net current cash flow reached 143.8 million euros ($156.50 million) or 1.95 euro per share, up 4.3 percent

* Reports H1 EPRA earnings from property investment at 128.1 million euros (1.74 euro per share), up 6.2 percent

* 2015 EPRA earnings from property investment are expected to remain stable or grow slightly

* 2015 group net current cash flow per share is expected to be between 4 euros and 4.10 euros Source text: bit.ly/1Jfuhm9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)