July 22 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* H1 gross rentals 276.2 million euros ($300.6 million), down 1.1 percent on constant parameters year on year

* H1 recurrent net income group share 169 million euros, up 2.1 pct year on year

* Anticipates 2015 growth rate of net recurring result between 6 pct and 9 pct

