July 22 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Reports H1 rental revenue of 81.4 million euros ($88.6 million), up 10.2 percent

* H1 net income recurrent EPRA group share is 27.6 million euros, up by 12.8 percent

* H1 net income group share is 205.6 million Source text: bit.ly/1HJlNl0

($1 = 0.9188 euros)