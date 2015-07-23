FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascom Holding H1 core business revenue up at around CHF 202 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 23, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascom Holding H1 core business revenue up at around CHF 202 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Revenue in core business of around 202 million Swiss francs ($210.72 million) (H1/2014: 193.4 million Swiss francs) for the first six months

* H1 incoming orders in core business grew about 4 pct at constant currencies to about 210 million Swiss francs (H1/2014: 219.7 million Swiss francs)

* EBITDA in the core business for the first half-year 2015 increased by about 23 pct to around 20.5 million Swiss francs

* Group profit in the first six months up by about one third to around 11 million Swiss francs (H1/2014: 8.2 million Swiss francs)

* Confident to achieve guided core business targets for full - year 2015 of organic revenue growth of 3 - 7 pct and EBITDA margin of 13 - 16 pct Source text - bit.ly/1fnE2CP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.