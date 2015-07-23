FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-XXL Q2 profit before income tax up at NOK 186 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Delivered a growth of 23.2 per cent for Q2 2015

* Q2 operating revenue 1.54 billion Norwegian crowns ($189.09 million) versus 1.25 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 profit before income tax 186 million crowns versus 108 million crowns year ago

* Like-For-Like stores increased by 5.4 pct in Q2 and growth from e-commerce was 67.7 pct

* Sees main share of growth to be outside Norway

* Says margin improvement going forward will not be in same pace as in 2014

* Maintains long term objectives including like-for-like growth of mid-single digits over time and EBITDA-margin stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses including

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1443 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
