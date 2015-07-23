FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor H1 EBIT down at CHF 1.9 mln
July 23, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor H1 EBIT down at CHF 1.9 mln

July 23 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* Achieved consolidated net sales of 70.8 million Swiss francs ($74 million) in first half of 2015, a fall of 12.6 percent compared with first half of 2014

* H1 group sales actually went up by 2 percent net of currency effects

* After financial income and taxes there was, as expected, a loss of 5.2 million Swiss francs for first half of 2015

* H1 EBIT of 1.9 million Swiss francs was below year-back figure of 3.3 million Swiss francs

* Outlook 2015: after adjustment for currency movements, this will mean a decline in sales of 2 percent compared with prior year

* Outlook 2015: owing to valuation of cash holdings denominated in foreign currencies, net result is still likely to be negative

* Expects sales of approx. 135 million Swiss francs for full 2015 financial year

* Decline in demand for cars in Japan is hitting Japanese automobile manufacturers as well as their suppliers, so Micronas group’s sales in second half of year will not be as high as in first Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

