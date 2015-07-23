FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank H1 group result up at about CHF 44 mln
July 23, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank H1 group result up at about CHF 44 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* As end of H1 assets under management decreased from 50.2 billion Swiss francs ($52.37 billion) to 45.0 billion Swiss francs as result of sale of Swisspartners Investment Network AG and performance-related factors pertaining to currency situation

* H1 operating income stood at 157 million Swiss francs, while operating expenses amounted to 109 million Swiss francs

* In first half of 2015, LLB Group result improved to about 44 million Swiss francs

* Calculates a net profit for current financial year 2015 on a par with levels in previous year

* Expects an interim result of about 44 million Swiss francs, compared to 40.4 million Swiss francs for prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

