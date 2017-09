BRIEF-Sanoma Q2 pre-tax result swings to profit of EUR 1.1 million

July 23 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 468.8 million euros ($512.63 million) versus 533.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit ex-items 49.4 million euros versus 66.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 1.1 million euros versus loss 6.6 million euros year ago

* Outlook unchanged from revised outlook published on July 16: 2015 consolidated net sales growth adjusted for structural changes to be around the previous year’s development; operating profit margin ex. items to be above 4 pct of net sales

($1 = 0.9145 euros)