BRIEF-Glencore says to Optimum Coal Mines to close parts of mine in South Africa

July 22 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc
* Allegations that optimum is targeting female employees for retrenchment are baseless
* Decision to close these operations is a result of the ongoing hardship at optimum arising from difficult market conditions
* Glencore dismisses num allegations
* Agreed to provide funding to optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the ccma
* Will also consider redeploying some of the employees to other parts of the glencore business should vacancies be available
* Optimum is now proceeding with the closure of these operations which will result in the retrenchment of approximately 380 employees
* About 250 additional employees have opted for voluntary severance packages and 96 were redeployed to other glencore operations
* Includes training in areas such as portable skills and financial management.
* Affected operations will be placed on care and maintenance