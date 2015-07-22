FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says to Optimum Coal Mines to close parts of mine in South Africa
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says to Optimum Coal Mines to close parts of mine in South Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Allegations that optimum is targeting female employees for retrenchment are baseless

* Decision to close these operations is a result of the ongoing hardship at optimum arising from difficult market conditions

* Glencore dismisses num allegations

* Agreed to provide funding to optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the ccma

* Will also consider redeploying some of the employees to other parts of the glencore business should vacancies be available

* Glencore dismisses num allegations

* Optimum is now proceeding with the closure of these operations which will result in the retrenchment of approximately 380 employees

* About 250 additional employees have opted for voluntary severance packages and 96 were redeployed to other glencore operations

* Includes training in areas such as portable skills and financial management.

* Affected operations will be placed on care and maintenance Source text: bit.ly/1CUNJUd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

