July 22 (Reuters) - Ado Properties Sarl

* Says successfully places shares at eur 20

* Says total of 22,825,000 shares of ado properties were placed

* Says total offer volume amounts to approximately eur 456.5 million

* Says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately eur 200 million from issuance of new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)