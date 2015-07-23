FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technicolor to acquire Cisco connected devices division
Irma
Brexit
Cyber Risk
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor to acquire Cisco connected devices division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* To acquire Cisco Systems Inc connected devices division

* Transaction value is 550 million euros ($601.8 million) in a cash and stock transaction

* Cisco will receive about 413 million euros in cash and about 137 million euros in newly issued Technicolor shares

* Acquisition should result in Technicolor’s connected home segment reaching adjusted EBITDA in excess of 200 million euros by year-end 2016

* Acquisition should lead Technicolor’s connected home segment to increased profitability (i.e.8-9 percent adjusted EBITDA margin) by 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
