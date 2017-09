BRIEF-Technicolor H1 net profit nearly doubles to 50 mln euros

July 23 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Reports H1 group revenue 1.62 billion euros ($1.77 billion)versus 1.51 billion euros previous year

* H1 net income of 50 million euros , up 21 million euros year-on-year

* H1 adjusted EBITDA of 250 million euros, up 17.3 pct year-on-year

* H1 adjusted EBIT from continuing operations totaled 159 million euros in first half of 2015, up 25.5 pct year-on-year

* Says cash position was 381 million euros at end June 2015 compared to 328 million euros at end December 2014

* Full year 2015 objectives confirmed

