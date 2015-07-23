FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mikron H1 net sales down 10 pct at CHF 107.8 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
July 23, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mikron H1 net sales down 10 pct at CHF 107.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG :

* In H1 reported an EBIT loss of 2.7 million Swiss francs ($2.82 million) and a fall in net sales of 10 pct to 107.8 million Swiss francs (first half of 2014: 119.4 million Swiss francs )

* H1 net loss 3.9 million Swiss francs versus profit 1.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says for the 2015 financial year, the Mikron Group now expects net sales slightly below the prior-year figure and EBIT just in positive territory

Source text - bit.ly/1DwKRaZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

