BRIEF-Mikron H1 net sales down 10 pct at CHF 107.8 mln

July 23 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG :

* In H1 reported an EBIT loss of 2.7 million Swiss francs ($2.82 million) and a fall in net sales of 10 pct to 107.8 million Swiss francs (first half of 2014: 119.4 million Swiss francs )

* H1 net loss 3.9 million Swiss francs versus profit 1.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says for the 2015 financial year, the Mikron Group now expects net sales slightly below the prior-year figure and EBIT just in positive territory

($1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs)