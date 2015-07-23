BRIEF-Interparfums H1 sales up 2 pct at 147 mln euros

July 23 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* Reports H1 2015 consolidated sales of 147.1 million euros ($160.9 million), up 2 percent at current exchange rates and down 7 percent at constant exchange rate

* Says to renew guidance for annual sales of 310 million euros to 320 million euros for the 2015 full year

* Says sales growth should pick up in 2016 and 2017

* Expect results of the first part of the year to be high with a current operating margin to exceed 14 percent for the 2015 first half

Source text: bit.ly/1g7jAaa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)