BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q2 net profit down to $35 million

July 23 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV :

* Q2 net revenues and gross margin improved sequentially to $1.76 billion and 33.8 pct, respectively

* Q2 net income attributable to parent company $35 million versus $38 million year ago

* Q2 operating profit $12 million versus $98 million year ago

* In Q3 anticipates revenues to grow sequentially by about 2.5 pct at midpoint

* Gross margin in Q3 is expected to be about 35 pct, plus or minus 2.0 percentage points

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)