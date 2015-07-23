FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust posts "disappointing" H1 returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* First half of 2015 was a particularly challenging period

* Delivered a nav total return of 1.4% and total shareholder return of 2.7%.

* Portfolio returns during period were disappointing, adversely affected by weakness in some of income holdings.

* We have continued process of reducing number of holdings in equity portfolio to 68 positions at end of period, compared to 88 twelve months ago

* Search new non-executive director progressing well, company says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

