BRIEF-Abcam says Rabmab revenue ahead of expectations

July 23 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :

* Core catalogue products business is expected to report revenue growth of over 16 pct, with double digit growth in each product categories

* Non-Primary antibody revenues grew at over 28 pct, in line with our guidance for revenue growth of 25-30 pct

* Rabmab product revenues grew by over 24 pct, exceeding our full year guidance of 15-20 pct

* Group revenue growth at underlying constant currency is expected to be over 14 pct (over 12 pct on a reported basis) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)