BRIEF-Relx H1 reported net profit rises to 631 million euros
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Relx H1 reported net profit rises to 631 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Relx NV :

* Reports H1 reported net profit of 631 million euros ($689.9 million) versus 554 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 4.03 billion versus 3.47 billion euros year ago

* H1 adjusted operating profit is 909 million pounds / 1,236 million euros; underlying growth of 5 percent

* Says H1 reported EPS was 21.0p (20.0p) for RELX PLC and 0.313 euro (0.268 euro) for RELX NV

* Says the full year outlook is unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1IfmzU8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
