BRIEF-Rezidor Q2 EBITDA rises 9 procent

Rezidor

* Q2 revenue increased by 6.8 percent to EUR 263.8 million (247.1)

* Q2 EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.6 million (30.8) and EBITDA margin increased to 12.7 percent (12.5)

* Q2 Like-for-like RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 4.9 percent

* RevPAR recovery continued during the second quarter of 2015 and culminated in a strong month of June, driven by Eastern European countries outside Russia and by mature Western European markets.

* Says weak RevPAR development in some of the countries in the Middle East and the difficult business climate in Norway still impacted the results