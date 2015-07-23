FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rezidor Q2 EBITDA rises 9 procent
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rezidor Q2 EBITDA rises 9 procent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Rezidor

* Q2 revenue increased by 6.8 percent to EUR 263.8 million (247.1)

* Q2 EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.6 million (30.8) and EBITDA margin increased to 12.7 percent (12.5)

* Q2 Like-for-like RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 4.9 percent

* RevPAR recovery continued during the second quarter of 2015 and culminated in a strong month of June, driven by Eastern European countries outside Russia and by mature Western European markets.

* Says weak RevPAR development in some of the countries in the Middle East and the difficult business climate in Norway still impacted the results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.