FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Electrocomponents' Q1 underlying sales growth increased to 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
July 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents' Q1 underlying sales growth increased to 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* First quarter trading statement

* Electrocomponents Plc has today issued a trading statement for its Q1 ended 30 June 2015 ahead of its annual general meeting

* In Q1 group underlying sales growth increased to 5 pct

* Our international business, which comprises over 70 pct of group revenues grew by 7 pct and UK declined by 1 pct

* Within international, continental Europe grew by 13 pct, North America grew by 3 pct and Asia Pacific was flat during period. July has started more slowly

* Gross margin in quarter was 1.7 pct points below prior-year period

* This reflects negative impact of foreign exchange, price and discounting impacts, and mix impacts due to faster growth of our lower margin products

* Ecommerce sales have accelerated in quarter, benefitting from considerable work that has gone into improving online user experience, particularly in search and online content

* In Q1 ecommerce sales growth was 10 pct, resulting in ecommerce comprising 60 pct of group revenues during quarter

* Currently implementing actions on pricing, purchasing and discounts which along with easier comparatives in second half of year should benefit full year gross margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.