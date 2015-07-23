FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beni Stabili announces launch of convertible bonds placement
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili announces launch of convertible bonds placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA

* Launch of convertible bonds placement in initial principal amount of up to 200 million euros ($218.6 million) subject to a minimum principal amount of about 150 million euros

* Bonds with a maturity of 5 years and 181 days and will pay a fixed coupon within a range from 0.50 percent to 1.25 percent per annum

* Announces concurrent potential repurchase of company’s outstanding 225,000,000 euros 3.375 percent convertible bonds due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
