BRIEF-F-Secure Q2 EBIT (IFRS) falls to EUR 4.0 million
July 23, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure Q2 EBIT (IFRS) falls to EUR 4.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :

* Q2 revenues for continuing operations were 35.5 million euros ($38.80 million) (34.4 million euros), showing an increase of 3 pct year-on-year

* Q2 EBIT (IFRS) for continuing operations 4.0 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* 2015 business outlook has not changed however guidance for operating profit has been revised due to IFRS accounting of deferred payment and earn-out elements of nSense acquisition as expense

* 2015 overall security revenue growth for continuing operations is anticipated to be at or above 5 pct in 2015 (2014: 137.4 million euros)

* Operating profit (non-IFRS) for continuing operations is estimated to be around 15 pct of revenues (excludes profit from sale of personal cloud storage business and the cost impact of the acquisition of nSense)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

