July 23 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Acquires XMS Penvision AB, a software company specializing in digital writing solutions

* Acquisition is paid for through issuance of 20 million shares in Anoto

* XMS Penvision has 10 employees and 2014 revenues were 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.50 million)

