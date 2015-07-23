FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lingotes Especiales net sales rise to 38.3 mln euros in H1
July 23, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lingotes Especiales net sales rise to 38.3 mln euros in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Lingotes Especiales SA :

* H1 EBITDA 6.3 million euros ($6.9 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 profit before tax 4.2 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 38.3 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago

* To deliberate at the extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 15 or Oct. 16 on capital increase of 1.4 million euros through issue of 1.4 million new shares

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

