July 23 (Reuters) - mwb Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* H1 net profit at 1.279 million euros ($1.40 million) versus 421,000 euros year ago

* H1 commission income compared to the prior year period up to 1.149 million euros (previous year 1.061 million euros)

* H1 net trading income rose sharply to 6.739 million euros (5.176 million euros year ago)