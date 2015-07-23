FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sainsbury's sets price for 250 mln stg convertible bond offering
July 23, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury's sets price for 250 mln stg convertible bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury Plc :

* Raises 250 million stg of 2.875 pct perpetual subordinated convertible bonds and sets terms of a £250 million 6.50% perpetual subordinated non-convertible hybrid bond offering

* Initial conversion price has been set at 348.6417 pence, a 30 pct premium to reference share price

* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners on both transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

