BRIEF-Sainsbury's sets price for 250 mln stg convertible bond offering

July 23 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury Plc :

* Raises 250 million stg of 2.875 pct perpetual subordinated convertible bonds and sets terms of a £250 million 6.50% perpetual subordinated non-convertible hybrid bond offering

* Initial conversion price has been set at 348.6417 pence, a 30 pct premium to reference share price

* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners on both transactions