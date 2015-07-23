BRIEF-Arcelormittal SA says need to consider additional cost saving

July 23 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd :

* Arcelormittal South Africa faces a difficult challenge

* South African market has been particularly impacted by slowdown in local demand for steel products

* This has resulted in need to consider additional cost saving and optimisation initiatives

* Also considering various options, including moving all billet production from its vereeniging works to newly relined and more efficient Newcastle furnace

* Impact of such an initiative is being assessed together with other alternatives

* Will be exploring further initiatives to ensure its sustainability

* Arcelormittal South Africa will be engaging with its stakeholders, including organized labour and undertaking an industrial footprint review of its vereeniging works

* Initial process is expected to be completed by end of august 2015

* Should a final decision be taken to proceed along this path, it will not be taken lightly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)