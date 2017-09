(Corrects extra dividend value in headline to DKK 1,500/SHR from DKK 1,50/SHR)

July 23 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* To distribute extraordinary dividend of 1,500 Danish crowns ($220) per share, corresponding to 65.2 million Danish crowns in total

