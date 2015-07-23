FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funcom NV LEGO Minifigures Online below internal revenue forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Funcom NV LEGO Minifigures Online below internal revenue forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* LEGO Minifigures Online game is currently not meeting internal revenue forecasts

* Interest from gaming press in product is more limited than expected and there is thus less exposure of game in traditional gaming outlets

* Revenues generated from all of company’s games are not expected to cover both operational expenses and debt repayment obligations

* Continues to actively seek solutions for repayment of its debt that is due in June 2016

* Is in discussions with its principal creditor on subject and it will engage with advisors for strategic review of business in order to resolve situation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

