July 24 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* H1 sales rise by 5.6 percent to 2.625 billion Swiss francs ($2.73 billion)

* H1 net profit increases by 11.1 percent to 197.3 million francs (previous year: 177.6 million francs)

* H1 operating profit rises by 8.3 percent to 288.6 million francs (previous year: 266.4 million francs)

* Sees FY 2015 sales growth of 6 percent to 8 percent at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)