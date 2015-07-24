FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding H1 sales up 3.5 pct to CHF 182 mln
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 24, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding H1 sales up 3.5 pct to CHF 182 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Sales in first six months of 2015 amount to 182 million Swiss francs ($189.50 million) and top prior-year number by 3.5 percent

* H1 net profit comes in at 3.1 million francs (prior year: 6.6 million francs)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) amount to 7.0 million francs (prior year: 8.9 million francs)

* Order intake for Starrag Group amount to 141 million francs for first six months (down by 23 percent versus prior-year period)

* Full-Year sales revenue, likewise in local currency, are expected to be more or less in line with prior-year figure

* Operating margin is likely to be lower than in 2014

* Expects full-year order intake in local currency to be less than 2014 intake Source text: bit.ly/1DAqR7h Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.