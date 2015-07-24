FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition H1 revenue rises 0.3% to CHF 426.6 mln
July 24, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition H1 revenue rises 0.3% to CHF 426.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition :

* Reports H1 consolidated adjusted revenue of 457.2 million Swiss francs, compared with 452.3 million francs in 2014, an increase of 2.2 percent

* Q2 consolidated adjusted revenue is 214.1 million francs, up 0.8 percent

* H1 consolidated revenue is 426.6 million francs, compared with 425.4 million francs in the same period in 2014, an increase of 0.3 percent

* Says in the second quarter, consolidated revenue was 199.3 million francs, down 0.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

