July 24 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* Expects full-year sales to roughly match previous year’s figure and EBITA margin to decline by 100-200 basis points

* H1 EBITA 70.4 million Swiss francs versus 88.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 gross sales revenues in Swiss francs rose by a good 3.9 pct to 670.4 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1RWrTGH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)