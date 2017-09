July 23 (Reuters) - Easyvista SA :

* H1 revenue 9.9 million euros ($10.9 million) versus 8.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 backlog of 16.4 million euros versus 11.9 million euros a year ago

* Says won’t be able to reach 2015 revenue target

* Confident in reaching 2019 revenue target of 75 million euros and EBITDA margin of 20 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)