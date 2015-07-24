FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobistar H1 restated EBITDA of 142.1 million euros, up 1.2%
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar H1 restated EBITDA of 142.1 million euros, up 1.2%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA :

* H1 consolidated revenue 606.8 million euros ($665.90 million) versus 629.1 million euros year ago

* H1 total service revenues of 537.1 million euros, down 2.7 pct year on year, (-0.4 pct excluding. reg.)

* H1 restated EBITDA of 142.1 million euros, up 1.2 pct year on year (+8.7 pct excluding. reg.)

* H1 consolidated net profit 25.1 million euros versus 24.2 million euros year ago

* Total number of connected sim cards during H1: 5.94 million versus 5.51 million a year ago

* H1 operational cash flow of 71.1 million euros, up 61.5 pct year on year (+88.2 pct excluding. reg.)

* Mobistar’s customer base increased in all segments in Belgium in the second quarter of 2015, compared to the first quarter of 2015

* Reiterates its full year 2015 restated EBITDA guidance

Source text: bit.ly/1RWwjgJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

