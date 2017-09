July 24 (Reuters) - Nicox Sa :

* Noted the confirmation by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc‘s., wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb, that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for Vesneo(TM)

* Nicox’s advanced pipeline, partnered with Bausch + Lomb / Valeant, features Vesneo(TM), a pre-NDA candidate for glaucoma

