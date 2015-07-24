BRIEF-Econocom Group H1 revenue rises 15 pct to 1.1 bln euros

July 24 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), rising 15 percent, of which 12 percent is organic growth

* Says in first half of 2015, recurring operating profit amounted to 43 million euros compared with 31 million euros published in 2014 (up 41 percent) and 32 million euros in restated data(up 34 percent)

* H1 recurring operating profit up 34 percent as a result of an increase in operating margin in each business line

* Confirms its 2015 guidance

* Expects for FY 2015 organic growth in revenue and a rise in recurring operating profit