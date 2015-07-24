FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical announces exercise of the over-allotment option in connection with its IPO
#Healthcare
July 24, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical announces exercise of the over-allotment option in connection with its IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical Sas :

* Announces exercise of the over-allotment option in connection with its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris

* Total initial public offering size increased to 21,221,898 shares for an amount of approximately 106.1 million euros ($116.43 million)

* Natixis, acting in the name and on behalf of the guarantors, exercised the over-allotment option on 1,221,898 additional existing shares

Source text: bit.ly/1RWA59T

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

