July 24 (Reuters) - Alandsbanken Abp :

* Q2 net interest income 12.9 million euros ($14.15 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 loan losses 0.3 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit 6.2 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago

* Expects its net operating profit in 2015 to be substantially better than in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)