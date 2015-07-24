FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cegereal reports first-half 2015 EPRA NAV up 8.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cegereal reports first-half 2015 EPRA NAV up 8.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* Reports H1 2015 EPRA NAV up 8.5 percent

* H1 IFRS revenue stands at 30.1 million euros ($33.01 million), declining by 5.3 pct from prior-year period

* H1 IFRS operating income triples to 40.4 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago

* H1 IFRS rental income is 21.9 million euros, down 3.1 percent

* Says EPRA NNNAV excluding transfer costs stood at 35.8 euros on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.