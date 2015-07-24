FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Optimal Payments' Netinvest seeks admission of shares on AIM after Skrill takeover
July 24, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Optimal Payments' Netinvest seeks admission of shares on AIM after Skrill takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Optimal Payments :

* Company and Netinvest Limited have entered into a conditional agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Skrill for a total consideration of eur 855 million (less certain deductions)

* Admission is sought as a result of acquisition of Sentinel Topco Ltd by Netinvest Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Skrill acquisition is a reverse takeover for company under aim rule 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
