BRIEF-Playtech enters agreement with Ladbrokes over early determination of amount due to it
#New Issues News
July 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech enters agreement with Ladbrokes over early determination of amount due to it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Agreement in relation to an early determination of amounts due to it under marketing services agreement between ptts and Ladbrokes Group dated March 2013 at a level of 75 million stg

* Agreement has been reached in anticipation of proposed merger of Ladbrokes Group and Coral Group (“merger”) announced earlier today and is conditional upon completion of merger

* Playtech has committed to subscribe for approximately 22.9 pct of 9.99 pct equity placing announced by Ladbrokes earlier today.

* Entered into an agreement with Ladbrokes Plc (“Ladbrokes”) in relation to an early determination of amounts due to it

* Playtech shall become entitled to receive 75 million stg, of which 40 million stg shall be satisfied by way of issue of shares in Ladbroke

* If completion does not occur, marketing services agreement shall continue in its prior form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
