FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 sales down 14.8 pct to CHF 168.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 24, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 sales down 14.8 pct to CHF 168.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG :

* H1 net sales compared with first half of previous year fell by 14.8 pct to 168.1 million Swiss francs ($174.96 million)

* H1 operating result (EBIT) fell compared with first half of previous year by 5.7 million francs to 3.4 million francs

* It is to be assumed that second half of 2015 will see a business development comparable with first half and also higher profitability due to seasonal effects

* Sees lower result for current business year, but nonetheless still a very solid one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.