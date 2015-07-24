BRIEF-Puma Q2 sales up 7.6 pct at EUR 772.7 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Puma SE :

* Q2 operating income (EBIT) comes in at 6.8 million euros ($7.46 million)

* Q2 currency adjusted sales up by 7.6 pct to 772.7 million euros (+18.5 pct reported)

* H1 currency adjusted sales grow across all regions by 5.9 pct to 1,594.1 million euros, exceeding expectations

* H1 operating income (EBIT) amounts to 44.3 million euros

* For second half of 2015 anticipates higher sales growth in Q4 than in Q3

* Still expects a drop in gross profit margin for full year in a range of 100 to 150 basis points versus last year (2014: 46.6 pct)

* Reiterates expectation for a full-year EBIT in a range between 80 million and 100 million euros, with net earnings impacted accordingly

* Sees FY 2015 increase in medium single-digit range for full-year currency-adjusted net sales

* Reuters poll average for Puma Q2 sales was 748 million euros, EBIT 4.82 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)