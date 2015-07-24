BRIEF-Young & Co's Brewery restructures managed estate operations

July 24 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery Plc

* Restructuring of its managed estate operations and a change to its senior leadership team

* Geronimo will remain a discrete and separate division of young`s and continue to be a key part of group`s long-term growth plans

* 36 managed pubs trading as geronimo will now report to Patrick Dardis, Yyoung`s retail director

* Ed Turner, managing director of Geronimo inns has agreed to step down from board and leave group