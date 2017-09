July 24 (Reuters) - W Investments SA :

* Sells 13.69 percent stake of Tele Polska Holding SA for 3.5 million zlotys ($930,307), decreasing its stake to 32.80 percent from 46.49 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)